Wednesday Marks The 9-Year Anniversary Of Chris Kyle’s Death

Wednesday marks the nine-year anniversary of Chris Kyle being murdered.

On Feb. 2, 2013, the American war hero and legendary Navy SEAL sniper was shot and killed with his buddy Chad Littlefield by Eddie Ray Routh during a trip to a gun range.

Routh was later sentenced to life in prison.

REST IN PEACE: Remembering Navy SEAL and “American Sniper” Chris Kyle who was killed at a Texas gun range nine years ago today. 🙏 🇺🇸 MORE: https://t.co/vgsf4rTamH pic.twitter.com/M5A5zMqRS9 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) February 2, 2022

Kyle is believed to be the deadliest sniper in the history of the U.S. military with 160 confirmed kills during his tours in Iraq.

He was a grade-A American badass and he kept a lot of men alive by providing them protection with his rifle.

American Legend & True Leader. Never Forget Chris Kyle. 2/2/13 pic.twitter.com/jsFmES2D4u — Kevin M. (@ArkBoSox) February 2, 2022

War is an ugly beast, and somebody has to be responsible for providing overwatch. That’s what Chris Kyle did, and he did it better than anyone else.

His heroic actions were later chronicled in the hit movie “American Sniper.” Kyle was portrayed by Bradley Cooper and the movie is absolutely outstanding.

While Kyle met a horrific and tragic end when he was murdered, his legacy has lived on stronger than ever these past nine years.

The man was a hero in every sense of the word, and that’s how he deserves to be remembered. He took out at least 160 bad guys, and if that’s not an incredible accomplishment, I don’t know what is.

Today we remember Chris Kyle and Chad Littlefield. 🇺🇸 We ask that you say a quick prayer for the Kyle and Littlefield families as we’ll be doing the same. Never take life for granted and live each day to the fullest. #ChrisKyleDay #TeamNeverQuit #GodFamilyCountry pic.twitter.com/MBxFi5tC0E — Team Never Quit (@Team_neverquit) February 2, 2022

RIP to a legendary American and Navy SEAL.