Watch Bruce Willis In The Trailer For ‘A Day To Die’

Bruce Willis’ new movie “A Day to Die” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood star, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A disgraced police officer is indebted to a local gang leader. He must pull off a series of drug heists within 12 hours to repay the $2 million debt, rescue his wife, and settle a score with the city’s corrupt police chief.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound interesting? Just wait until you see the trailer!

What are we all thinking about “A Day to Die”? I’m thinking it looks very solid, and the cast is surprisingly loaded.

Willis is joined by Kevin Dillon and Frank Grillo, who are both very talented actors. After all, Dillon entertained fans for years in “Entourage.”

He was a major part of the HBO series’ success.

Any movie that involves a person being taken hostage, cops playing by their own rules and possibly a massive conspiracy is something that I’m going to sign up for 100% of the time.

That’s just a fact, and you’d have to be insane to disagree. Do I think “A Day to Die” will be an award-worthy film? No, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be entertaining.

After all, this is Bruce Willis we’re talking about.

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting March 4!