Blackhawks Owner Rocky Wirtz Melts Down During An Exchange With A Reporter

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz got into an absurd exchange with a journalist.

In a video tweeted by @wallmaz35, the owner of the team was asked by Mark Lazerus about what the franchise is doing in the aftermath of former player Kyle Beach's alleged sexual assault experience to make sure it never happens again.

That’s when things went south. Wirtz launched into some bizarre rant about how it’s nobody’s business what the team is doing.

Here’s the full segment/video. Just ridiculous from Rocky Wirtz. pic.twitter.com/9k9QxKW0gI — Wally Maz (@WallMaz35) February 3, 2022

According to Fox News, Wirtz later apologized for his comments and released the following statement:

Tonight, at the Chicago Blackhawks town hall, my response to two questions crossed the line. I want to apologize to the fans and those reporters, and I regret that my response overshadowed the great work this organization is doing to move forward. We have the right leaders and right processes in place to create a safe environment for our employees and players.

If you ever find yourself asked about how your company or organization is handling alleged sexual assault allegations, the last thing you want to do is blow up.

You want to handle it as professionally as possible.

Wayne Gretzky gets on the Rocky Wirtz outburst on TNT: “I’m sitting here thinking, as a parent, you’re sitting there going, ‘My son is 18 years old and he’s going to maybe be drafted by that team…I want to know my 18-year-old son is going to be protected.” — Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) February 3, 2022

For reasons that I don’t understand, Wirtz took a very different path! Not a great look for the Blackhawks or the team’s owner.

Not a great look at all, especially given the fact a player from years ago accused an employee of the organization of sexually assaulting him.

During a town hall meeting Wednesday, Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz refused to discuss the steps the organization is taking after it mishandled sexual assault allegations in 2010. The #NHLonTNT panel discussed Wirtz’s comments during an intermission segment ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IbcrkyuHFz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2022

Hopefully, he learns from this and doesn’t do it again.