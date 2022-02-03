Former Delta Force Operator Brad Thomas Discusses His Mindset After 9/11 And How The War In Afghanistan Disappointed Him

Former Delta Force operator Brad Thomas shared some powerful thoughts about 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan.

During my lengthy interview with the Army veteran and Silence and Light band member, we discussed where he was during 9/11, his reaction and how the war on the ground in Afghanistan was not what he was expecting.

“We’re ready to go. I’m as ready as ready can be. Let’s go,” Thomas responded when I asked what his mindset was in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

However, the war in Afghanistan wasn’t what Thomas expected and he experienced “disappointment.” “I’m not there to spread democracy or any of that. I’m literally there to get the person they say needs to be captured or killed,” the former Delta Force operator explained.

You can watch his full comments about the war in Afghanistan below.

For those of you who haven’t seen the entire interview, trust me when I say it’s worth your time. Brad was an Army Ranger in Black Hawk Down, fought terrorists while in Delta Force and is now a rock musician with Silence and Light.

Black Hawk Down was a dark day for our military. While we’ve all seen the movie, there’s a lot more details people don’t know and can’t imagine. I spoke with former Army Ranger and Delta Force operator Brad Thomas about fighting to survive in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/m8AJ8qkiZS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 2, 2022

If that’s not a crazy life, I don’t know what is!