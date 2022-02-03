Schumer Misses Key Fact About The First Black Supreme Court Justice, Apologizes

New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer apologized Thursday saying he misspoke after he apparently forgot that Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall was black.

“The president’s pledge to name a black woman to the Supreme Court is historic,” Schumer said. “There have been 115 justices who have sat on the court since 1789, only five of them have ever been women, none until 1981. Only two have been African American, but never ever has there been an African American women, who still make up barely six percent of the federal judiciary.”

.@SenSchumer: “Until 1981, this powerful body, the Supreme Court, was all White men. Imagine. America wasn’t all White men in 1981, or ever. Under President Biden and this Senate majority, we’re taking historic steps to make the courts look more like the country they serve.” pic.twitter.com/PrEjoLrmPH — The Hill (@thehill) February 3, 2022

“And amazing, until 1981, this powerful body, the Supreme Court, was all white men. Imagine. America wasn’t all white men in 1981, or ever. Under President Biden and this Senate majority, we’re taking historic steps to make the courts look more like the country they serve,” Schumer continued. (RELATED: POLL: Majority Of Americans Say Biden Should ‘Consider All Possible’ Supreme Court Nominees)

Marshall, the first black Supreme Court Justice, served from 1967 until 1991.

Schumer later tweeted that he “misspoke earlier today.”

“Of course, I remember the dedication and legal excellence that Thurgood Marshall brought to the Supreme Court.”

Biden promised while on the campaign trail that should the opportunity arise, he would nominate the first black female justice. Biden has stuck by his earlier promise, confirming he will nominate a black woman with a decision made by the end of February.

“The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden recently said. “And that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It’s long overdue, in my opinion.”