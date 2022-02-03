Enes Kanter Freedom Tweets A Cartoon Of Himself Dunking On Chinese Dictator Xi Jinping

Enes Kanter Freedom recently tweeted an incredible image.

The Boston Celtics center tweeted a cartoon of himself dunking on China's dictator Xi Jinping, and he captioned it, "When Dictatorship is a fact, Revolution becomes a right."

You can check out the epic tweet below.

When Dictatorship is a fact,

Revolution becomes a right. pic.twitter.com/4YVBL9g2b7 — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 2, 2022

It looks like Enes Kanter Freedom has no intention of slowing down with his criticisms of China and the country’s horrific dictatorship.

He’s seemingly the only player in the NBA who will attack the CCP, and that’s made him a hero for many people around the world.

Enes Kanter (@EnesFreedom) faces constant legitimate death threats for speaking out against the Turkish dictatorship and he’s the only player in the NBA willing to stand up to China. Unlike LeBron James, he’s what taking a real stand looks like. Congrats on becoming an American! https://t.co/ImDcTjoNl8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 29, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, this is what real courage looks like. Standing up to China will almost certainly end up costing Freedom his career, but he doesn’t care.

In his mind, standing up for human rights is a hell of a lot more important than his job security in the NBA, and he’s completely right.

If you choose money from China over basic human rights, you’re likely not a great person.

‘How Many People Need To Be Tortured?’: NBA Star Enes Kanter Says US Needs To Go Further Following Diplomatic Boycott Of Olympics https://t.co/eaanPk9UfS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 7, 2021

Props to Enes Kanter Freedom for continuing to speak out against China and the crimes of the CCP.