Fan Apparently Assaulted Outside Super Bowl Stadium, Now In Coma

A 40-year-old man is in a medically induced coma after reportedly being assaulted during Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks said the man was found by paramedics of the Los Angeles Fire Department in SoFi stadium’s Lot L, according to NBC News and Eagle Tribune. Meeks said the man was found around 4 p.m., after emergency responders received a call saying, “man down in need of medical assistance.”

The man has been identified as Daniel Luna, a chef from Oakland, Fox KTVU reported. Emergency responders “believe he suffered from an assault at the stadium to his upper body and facial area,” Meeks said. Luna remains hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA and is reportedly in critical but stable condition, according to NBC News.

#BREAKINGNEWS A #49ers fan is in a coma after being beaten outside #SoFi stadium during the Rams/49ers NFC title game. The owner of a Bay Area eatery was found unconscious in the parking lot. Eyewitness News live with new details. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/XGwuSwg2U2 pic.twitter.com/6jfpjlRpVO — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 3, 2022

The Inglewood Police Department does not currently believe the man was assaulted because of his team affiliation, according to NBC News. Meeks stated, “The Inglewood Police Department has not uncovered any information which would have us believe that this is a targeted attack,” according to NBC News.

Police investigators do not believe weapons were involved in the incident, according to Meeks, the outlet reported.

The police have not revealed any suspect information in this case, and authorities are working with SoFi Stadium to piece together video footage of the assault, Fox KTVU reported.

“We are relying heavily on video to try to identify the people involved,” Meeks said, the Eagle Tribune reported. “We are going to leave no stone unturned.” (RELATED: Suspect Arrested In Giants Fan Beating)

SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.