Dem Rep. Who Was Caught Paying Family Thousands Of Campaign Funds Says Money Spent To Manage Passwords, Calendar

Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes, who was caught paying her family tens of thousands of dollars since entering Congress, after the Daily Caller reviewed FEC records, says the money was spent to manage her passwords and calendar.

On Tuesday, the Daily Caller first reported that during Q4 2021, Hayes used her campaign fund, called “Friends of Jahana Hayes,” to pay her son $15,118.54 since entering Congress. In 2018, the Hartford Courant reported Hayes’ son David Crenshaw, age 24, joined Hayes to celebrate her Congressional victory.

The FEC records, reviewed by the Daily Caller, show that Hayes paid over $15,000 in increments of $282.47 each to a person with the name “David Crenshaw” under the category of “Payroll.”

During Q4 2021, “Friends of Jahana Hayes” paid Hayes’ daughter Asia Clermont $2,551.41 from her campaign fund in increments of $359.25 each, and since entering Congress, she has paid her daughter $21,299.03.

Since Daily Caller’s reporting, Hayes has faced heat from local media, with some raising questions about her children’s involvement.

The Daily Caller contacted Hayes’ office about the payments to her family. They responded that to both her son and daughter work for her campaign to be reelected. (RELATED: FEC Records Show Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes Used Campaign Funds To Pay Family Thousands Of Dollars)

Republican Connecticut candidate George Logan then immediately called on the House Committee on Ethics to investigate the legitimacy of Hayes’ children’s employment to determine whether or not it is legal. Barbara Ellis, the manager of Hayes’ reelection campaign, said Hayes’ daughter handles campaign scheduling for her mother and Hayes’ son does digital and tech support.

Hayes gave a similar comment: “The positions that you’re asking about are handling of my personal passwords and calendars and things that are deeply important, so to have someone stay on after the election season and have the consistency and also the trust… again it’s not uncommon.”

The Daily Caller asked Hayes’ campaign if the Congresswoman has paid her two children nearly $40,000 just to handle her passwords and calendar, to which they did not immediately respond.

“Jahana Hayes would have been better off not admitting she’s paying her children tens of thousands of dollars to write down passwords,” a Republican strategist told the Daily Caller.