Jim Harbaugh Turns Down The Vikings, Will Continue To Coach Michigan

Jim Harbaugh isn’t leaving for the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines informed the program Wednesday that he’s staying in Ann Arbor and not taking the Vikings job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

The football team’s official Instagram page appeared to confirm that Harbaugh wasn’t leaving when it shared a “Go Blue” photo of him late Wednesday night.

I’m actually a little surprised that Harbaugh ultimately decided to stay in Ann Arbor. It looked like him leaving for the Vikings was a done deal.

Instead, he’s turned down a chance to return to the NFL and he’ll continue to coach the Wolverines. If you’re a Michigan fan, you have to be very happy right now.

Coaching situations in the world of football are often very fluid, and Harbaugh turning down the Vikings at the 11th hour is proof of that fact.

Always expect the unexpected and prepare for changes at a moment’s notice!

Let us know what you think about Harbaugh’s decision in the comments.