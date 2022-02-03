Biden Calls America’s Most Popular Handgun A Weapon Of War During Gun Control Speech

President Joe Biden called one of America’s most popular handgun a “weapon of war” Thursday while speaking about gun control in New York City.

“You know, futures cut short by a man with a stolen Glock with 40 rounds,” Biden said in reference to the two New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers who were recently gunned down in Harlem. “A magazine with 40 rounds. It’s really a weapon of war.”

WATCH:

Biden says that a “glock with 40 rounds” is “a weapon of war”

pic.twitter.com/dwL4EGWxOw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 3, 2022

The president visited the Big Apple Thursday following the fatal shooting of officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. (RELATED: ‘We Are Not Safe Anymore’: Widow Of Slain NYPD Officer Calls Out Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg In Heartbreaking Eulogy, Wins Standing Ovation)

Lashawn McNeil, the alleged gunman, had fought with his mother, prompting police to respond to a domestic dispute. Officers attempted to speak to McNeil, who emerged from a room with a Glock 45 equipped with a high capacity magazine that held 40 rounds, according to the Daily News. McNeil has prior criminal charges, including a gun charge in North Carolina, assaulting a Pennsylvania police officer and a felony narcotics charge in New York City, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig reportedly said. McNeil was also on probation, according to the report.

Under New York state law, it is illegal to possess a magazine that has the capacity to hold more than 10 rounds. Individuals not at a shooting range may only load seven rounds of ammunition.

The New York Post reported authorities seized an illegal Glock 45 at the scene and former NYPD officer and private eye Bo Dietl told the New York Post the magazine was like “something our troops saw in Afghanistan.”