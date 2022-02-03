John Elway Denies He Interviewed Brian Flores While Hungover

John Elway has responded to serious allegations made by Brian Flores.

Flores is currently suing the NFL for alleged racial discrimination, and in his lawsuit he has alleged that Elway, who is an executive with the Broncos, interviewed him while hungover. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the legendary former quarterback has responded with a complete and total denial.

There’s a ton in here but don’t scroll past John Elway and Joe Ellis just showing up hungover as hell to Brian Flores’ interview https://t.co/19UbbgY4aV pic.twitter.com/PsrH9Y5rcm — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 1, 2022

Elway released the following statement in part Thursday, according to ESPN:

While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked. I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half hour interview with him. Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team. It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.

You can read the full statement below.

As I said when Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responded to Flores, this situation is only going to get uglier as it escalates and advances.

Ross and Elway have both hit back incredibly hard against Flores, and both have issued complete and total denials.

NFL Owner Responds To Allegations He Offered Money To His Coach To Lose https://t.co/5oepq33jfQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2022

Did anyone think NFL power players would take allegations of being hungover during an interview and being offered money to lose lying down?

Anyone who did clearly doesn’t know anything about how the NFL operates. The league is now involved in a massive war with a fired head coach who is suing the NFL for alleged racial discrimination.

This situation is almost certainly going to get much worse before it gets better.

NFL Coach Suing The League Reveals If He Took Money To Lose Games https://t.co/NBPMPBVkaN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Flores‘ lawsuit against the NFL as we have them.