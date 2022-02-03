REPORT: Kamala Harris’ Chief Speechwriter To Resign

Following a string of departures, another high-ranking staffer is reportedly leaving Vice President Kamala Harris’ office.

Harris’ chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, is reportedly expected to leave at the end of the month following her resignation. A White House official told Fox News that while Kate is leaving the office, she is not leaving the “family.”

“The vice president is grateful for her service to the administration. We are excited for her next step,” the official said. The White House did not say who will fill Graham’s vacancy.

After reports of an abusive work environment, Harris’ communications director, Ashley Etienne, resigned in November to “pursue other opportunities,” according to Fox News. Following Etienne, Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson to the Vice President, announced her resignation. Harris’ deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, Vincent Evans, announced his resignation soon after.

After Etienne’s resignation, Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy, reported the growing criticism around Harris’ and her office. (RELATED: ‘Treated Like Sh*t’: Kamala Harris Reportedly Heads ‘Abusive’ Work Environment)

“The White House has struggled in recent days in the wake of a recent scathing CNN report that outlined frustration and dysfunction in Harris’ office,” Doocy wrote.

Reports of “dysfunction” were also noted by “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos in November. Harris’ approval rating is still near her November low at 39%, according to a recent poll by the Los Angeles Times.