Dolphins Owners Stephen Ross Claims Brian Flores’ ‘Allegations Are False’

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has hit back at Brian Flores.

Flores is currently suing the NFL claiming racial discrimination, and in the lawsuit, he alleges that Ross offered to pay him an extra $100,000 for every loss the team took. Now, the owner of the Dolphins has responded. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ross released the statement in response to Flores’ allegations, according to ESPN:

With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding. I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.

I truly have no idea how this situation is going to end, but it seems to me like there’s a high chance it gets very ugly.

Flores is suing the NFL, has accused Ross of offering him money to lose and the Dolphins owner has issued a blanket denial.

He claimed the entire thing is “false, malicious and defamatory.” That doesn’t sound like a man interested in negotiating.

That sounds like a man interested in making this situation as brutal and as ugly as possible.

The unfortunate reality of the situation is that outside of Ross and Flores, it’s probably going to be impossible to know the full truth. Even if an offer to pay for losses was made, there’s no shot it was put in writing.

Ross would have to be the dumbest person imaginable to do that.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but right now, I have a feeling it will only continue to escalate.