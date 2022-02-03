Dolphins Owners Stephen Ross Claims Brian Flores’ ‘Allegations Are False’

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has hit back at Brian Flores.

Flores is currently suing the NFL claiming racial discrimination, and in the lawsuit, he alleges that Ross offered to pay him an extra $100,000 for every loss the team took. Now, the owner of the Dolphins has responded. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL Coach Suing The League Reveals If He Took Money To Lose Games https://t.co/NBPMPBVkaN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

Ross released the statement in response to Flores’ allegations, according to ESPN:

With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding. I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.

I truly have no idea how this situation is going to end, but it seems to me like there’s a high chance it gets very ugly.

Flores is suing the NFL, has accused Ross of offering him money to lose and the Dolphins owner has issued a blanket denial.

Fired NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing League For Racial Discrimination https://t.co/ge9cQjW40i — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

He claimed the entire thing is “false, malicious and defamatory.” That doesn’t sound like a man interested in negotiating.

That sounds like a man interested in making this situation as brutal and as ugly as possible.

Brian Flores shared why he chose to sue the NFL and three teams, alleging racism in hiring practices. (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/E8AaywV4BC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2022

The unfortunate reality of the situation is that outside of Ross and Flores, it’s probably going to be impossible to know the full truth. Even if an offer to pay for losses was made, there’s no shot it was put in writing.

Ross would have to be the dumbest person imaginable to do that.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but right now, I have a feeling it will only continue to escalate.