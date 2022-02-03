Mika Brzezinski Complains About ‘Cancel Culture’ After Whoopi’s Suspension

MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski has come out against “cancel culture” in the wake of Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from “The View” for her denial that the Holocaust was about race.

Brzezinski made the comments Wednesday on “Morning Joe” in defense of Goldberg. ABC News President Kim Godwin suspended Goldberg Tuesday for her comments denying the Holocaust was a racially-driven genocide. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says The Holocaust ‘Isn’t About Race’)

“Whoopi Goldberg — everyone knows Whoopi Goldberg. She’s been on TV for decades. She’s been putting herself out there for decades. If you don’t know her heart, then you haven’t been watching,” Brzezinski stated.

Goldberg previously came to the defense of her long-time friend, actor Mel Gibson, after profanity-laced, racially charged audio recordings were leaked by his former girlfriend. She also initially defended Bill Cosby, even after he admitted to drugging women and raping them, according to Time.

“It is the worst thing that can happen in a career … And so, I really feel like, especially at ‘The View,’ where their show is based on arguments, it’s based on debates, it’s based on making moments, and they’re pushed to do that,” Brzezinski continued. “And I hope that there is some learning for everybody on the show in terms of grace, in terms of forgiveness, in terms of more of a space of kindness … This cancel culture is getting so out of hand.”

Her response echoes previous calls for forgiveness over cancellation, which appear to be specific to those who fit Brzezinski’s personal narrative and politics.

Of Chris Matthew’s resignation from NBC after repeated reports of sexual harassment, she said, “I understand the important changes around this so-called ‘cancel culture.’ They’re important. They’re hard. They’re painful. And in many cases, they are necessary.”

“I do wonder, at this point, though, as we move forward and we look at this and what happened here, if there might be a better way for all of us in the future where we work through this and get to a better place,” she continued, according to The Wrap.

When Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet online, Brzezinski was quick to attack Barr, saying that what she did was “absolutely horrendous.” She agreed with her co-host and now-husband Joe Scarborough that ABC’s decision to cancel “Roseanne” was an easy call.