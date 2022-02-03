Man Trolls MSNBC Reporter (And Everyone Watching) With A ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Flag

A man held up a “Let’s Go Brandon” flag during an MSNBC live broadcast Thursday.

The man held up the sign during Thursday’s episode of “Craig Melvin Reports.” Melvin was asking a reporter live in New York City about President Joe Biden’s press conference on his “gun violence reduction strategy” in America.

WATCH:

Biden’s press conference Thursday was focused on his plan for gun control and combatting the high levels of violence in American cities. (RELATED: Biden Calls America’s Most Popular Handgun A Weapon Of War During Gun Control Speech)

Biden was visiting New York City on Thursday after officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot and killed.

“Let’s Go Brandon” began at a NASCAR race in October at Talladega Superspeedway when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast said the crowd chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” was really chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.” The phrase has become a slogan for Biden critics.

One father closed a call on Christmas Eve with Biden by saying “Let’s Go Brandon.” Jason Johnson responded on an MSNBC panel Dec. 28 by characterizing the “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan as a “cry of insurrectionists” for those who want to “violently take over this country and oppress everyone who’s not like them.”

“Joe Biden can laugh it off or anything else like that — that’s fine. But I hope we have the Justice Department and the FBI and the CIA that investigates where the anger that leads to these kinds of statements comes from,” Johnson added.

Another unidentified man also interrupted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Dec. 20 press conference with a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.