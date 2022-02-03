‘Good Riddance’: Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres Says ‘Defund The Police’ Movement Is ‘Dead’ In New York City

Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres said the push to defund the police is “dead” in New York City Thursday, bidding the movement “good riddance” on MSNBC.

MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart asked Torres what he thought about Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ statement that defunding the police does not work and is “the wrong bumper sticker.” Torres replied that he “agree[s] with the Mayor.” (RELATED: ‘Shut The F*ck Up’: Fan Heckles NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Madison Square Garden)

WATCH:



“I agree with the Mayor. The defund police movement is dead in New York City and good riddance,” Torres said. “And any elected official who is advocating for the abolition or even the defunding of police is out of touch with reality and should not be taken seriously.”

Torres represents the NY-15 district and is a member of the Financial Services Committee, according to the congressman’s website. Torres is also the Vice Chair of the Committee on Homeland Security.

New York City held a funeral Jan. 28 for a police officer slain in the line of duty. Thousands of police officers turned out for the event to honor the memories of Jason Rivera, 22, and his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, who were killed in an ambush by a gunman at an apartment building in Harlem.

“The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service,” said Rivera’s widow Dominique Luzuriaga, calling out soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during her eulogy. “I know you are tired of these new laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.”