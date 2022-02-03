Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Off-The-Shoulder Sparkling Black Dress, Pastel Ball Gown And More In Latest Photo Shoot

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Priyanka Chopra stunned in pictures shared on Instagram Tuesday from her latest photo shoot showing her wearing a sparkling black dress, pastel number and more.

The 39-year-old actress looked truly incredible in the off-the-shoulder, backless sheer sequins dress with a ruffled train as she posed for snaps shared by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia from its February 2022 issue.

She completed the look with loose hair and body jewelry.

In another snap, she's the vision of spring in a yellow ruffled v-neck gown on the cover of the latest issue. She topped off the look with her hair pulled up into an intricate bun and jewelry.

And in a third shot, she wore a pastel pink and lavender layered ball gown with a sheer panel and plunging neckline. The look was complimented with her hair down in a loose bun and a striking choker.

Video from those involved in the stunning shoot has also surfaced. Judging by the footage, Chopra was having a blast. Check it out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

The caption next to one of the posts read, “Our February 2022 cover star sits down with Bazaar Arabia’s @jessicamichault to discuss the importance of family; how her priorities have shifted; and when she feels the most loved.”

The superstar actress recently shared the happy news that she and husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a daughter into the world, via surrogate.

 