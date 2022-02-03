Editorial

REPORT: The Vikings Are Targeting Kevin O’Connell As The Team’s New Head Coach

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, smiles after a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly targeting Kevin O’Connell to be the team’s new head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings “are zeroing in on” the Rams OC to take over the franchise after Jim Harbaugh turned down the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact O’Connell is coaching in the Super Bowl, the deal can’t be finalized until after the game is done.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about O’Connell at all. In fact, I can’t really tell you much at all, other than he’s overseen some explosive offenses while coaching in Los Angeles the past two seasons. The offense this season with Matthew Stafford has been incredible.

Furthermore, he’s from Sean McVay’s coaching tree, and if you ever even once spoke to McVay, you’ll end up on some head coaching lists.

McVay is viewed as a genius in the NFL world, and coaches associated with him generally get a big boost. That’s the situation O’Connell now finds himself in.

The Vikings are also expecting to win right away. They have some talented pieces on the roster and losing won’t be tolerated.

Fans are expecting to win from day one, and that means O’Connell will face immediate pressure to perform.

It should be fun to see if he can live up to expectations.