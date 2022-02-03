REPORT: The Vikings Are Targeting Kevin O’Connell As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly targeting Kevin O’Connell to be the team’s new head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings “are zeroing in on” the Rams OC to take over the franchise after Jim Harbaugh turned down the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact O’Connell is coaching in the Super Bowl, the deal can’t be finalized until after the game is done.

The #Vikings are zeroing in on #Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as their head coach, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The deal can’t be finalized until after the Super Bowl. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2022

Admittedly, I don’t know much about O’Connell at all. In fact, I can’t really tell you much at all, other than he’s overseen some explosive offenses while coaching in Los Angeles the past two seasons. The offense this season with Matthew Stafford has been incredible.

Furthermore, he’s from Sean McVay’s coaching tree, and if you ever even once spoke to McVay, you’ll end up on some head coaching lists.

The #Vikings are targeting #Rams OC Kevin O’Connell to be their next head coach, per me and @TomPelissero. The hire can’t be official until after the Super Bowl. But it is expected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2022

McVay is viewed as a genius in the NFL world, and coaches associated with him generally get a big boost. That’s the situation O’Connell now finds himself in.

The Vikings are also expecting to win right away. They have some talented pieces on the roster and losing won’t be tolerated.

Fans are expecting to win from day one, and that means O’Connell will face immediate pressure to perform.

We have completed our 2nd interview with Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O’Connell for our open Head Coach position. 📰: https://t.co/2wvrHO0QiZ pic.twitter.com/aLCNwz3ApQ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 1, 2022

It should be fun to see if he can live up to expectations.