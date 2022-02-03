Tom Brady Looks Back At His Career With Incredible Throwback Clip Of Some Of His Biggest Moments

Tom Brady looked back at his career Thursday with an incredible throwback clip he shared on Instagram of some of his biggest moments in the NFL.

“As I look back on my career in football, the memories we have made, and the relationships we have built are by far the most meaningful,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion captioned his post.

"Yes, the scoreboard was important, but the toughest times always taught me the most important lessons," he added. "I am grateful to the people that stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER. Memories that won't ever fade."

“I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey,” Brady continued. “I played for my friends, my family, and our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible.”

The video he included showed some of the moments when he was a QB with the New England Patriots and had comebacks to go all the way. The clip also showed footage of his personal life with wife Gisele Bundchen and their children. His kids can be seen growing up in the video as he continued to make his mark in the league and stand out among the rest.

In the video, we also see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star’s more recent accomplishments after he left the Patriots, helping lead the Bucs to Super Bowl LV in February 2021 and beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

At one point in the clip, Brady stands on the field talking about his career and sharing inspiring words.

“Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches and, you know, I’ve just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people and, you know, it’s been my home for 20 years so I had the best memories,” the Buccaneers star said.

Brady made it official when he announced Tuesday that he was retiring from football after 22 seasons and numerous Super Bowl appearances.