Bella Hadid’s Giving Off Mermaid Vibes In A Sleeveless White Dress And More In Latest Shoot

Bella Hadid gave off serious mermaid vibes in her latest photoshoot as she posed in a bathtub in a white dress and hit the beach in a pretty ruffled number.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model definitely got everyone’s attention as she posed wearing a sleeveless, sheer white cocktail dress as she layed in a tub of water in one of the snaps she shared Thursday on Instagram. She completed the look with loose wet hair and red strappy high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

In another snap, she rocked a stunning chocolate dress with long sleeves and topped off the look with loose wet hair. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

And in a final snap, she’s at the beach in a sleeveless red ruffled dress with green pants and it looks like she’s crawling back towards the water. Others who were involved in the shoot have also shared a few photos from the day and the pictures are just as stunning.

On Friday, the lingerie model posted a stunning clip from her photoshoot, and judging by the footage she had a great time.

