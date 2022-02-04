Black Hawk Down Veteran Brad Thomas Reveals The Incredible Advice He Received After The Battle

Former Army Ranger Brad Thomas received some life-changing advice after fighting in Black Hawk Down.

I sat down with the rock musician, who was also a member of Delta Force, to discuss a variety of topics and he revealed the incredible advice he received about dealing with trauma and brutal experiences after fighting in Somalia.

“I think it’s probably the most poignant thing I’ve ever heard in terms of dealing with trauma or dealing with a significant event,” Thomas told me during our exclusive interview when talking about the moment.

“He said, ‘Alright, men. You’ve lived through an event that will allow you to do the wrong thing, be an alcoholic, get DUIs, beat your wife, be a horrible person and if you do that stuff, you’re letting the bad guy win. Don’t let the bad guy win,'” Thomas explained when talking about the advice the Delta Force person gave the Rangers who fought that day.

You can watch him break down the powerful moment below.

It really doesn’t get much better than that, and I loved the fact he shared that with our audience. I couldn’t ever imagine going through a situation like Black Hawk Down. Luckily, Brad had at least one person able to share some impactful advice with him, and as he pointed out, he’s tried to live out that advice.

Also, if you haven’t watched the entire interview yet, I can’t recommend it enough. You’re going to love it!