Caitlyn Jenner Said Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Shouldn’t ‘Be Able To Compete’ In The NCAA

Caitlyn Jenner said University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas shouldn’t “be able to compete” in the NCAA.

“From my standpoint, the immediate thing to do is I don’t think she should be able to compete at the highest level in the NCAA,” Jenner shared during a panel discussion Friday on Fox News’ “Outnumbered.”

It started after co-host Harris Faulkner noted that 16 members of the university’s women’s swim team sent a letter to the school that said their transgender teammate “should not be allowed to compete in the collegiate championship next month.” The letter argued Thomas has an “unfair advantage” over the competition in the women’s category. (RELATED: ‘Our Coach Just Really Likes Winning’: Teammate Of Trans Swimmer Speaks Out)

While the former Olympian respects Lia Thomas’ “right to live her life authentically,” Jenner said that when it comes to “fairness,” “biological boys should not compete against women.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Slams UPenn Decision Allowing Trans Swimmer To Crush Women)

“We have to protect women’s sports,” Jenner added. Jenner also argued that the NCAA’s rules on testosterone levels don’t work.

WATCH:

“Lia Thomas in her event as a guy, she was ranked 462 in the world,” the former guberantorial candidate of California said. “As a woman, she’s ranked number one in the world, so obviously it’s not working. So, they need to change the rules. Well, they [NCAA] kicked the can down the road a few weeks ago and said that the governing bodies are going to make the rules.”

“USA swimming came in and actually came in with a lot tougher rules on testosterone levels that have to be more comparable to what a woman has, and I think that’s a good thing,” the reality star added. “So Lia Thomas may not be able to compete in the NCAA, we will see, but it’s the rules.”

Harris asked if the answer was to “put people in a different lane where they compete against each other,” and Jenner said it’s not fair for Thomas to compete at this level.

“From my standpoint, the immediate thing to do is, I don’t think she should be able to compete at the highest level in the NCAA,” Jenner explained. “I just don’t think it’s fair. So, I have no problem with that. Let’s rethink this thing and we will go from there.”