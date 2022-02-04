Couple Rescued After Being Stuck Inside Cabin For Almost 2 Months

A couple trapped inside a cabin in northern California for almost two months was rescued Tuesday.

The pair, whose identities were not disclosed, and their dog were running out of supplies after being stuck in the cabin since Dec. 6 due to heavy snowfall and downed trees, NBC News reported. The Sierra County Sheriff’s office initially responded to the call for help but needed assistance in the rescue due to blocked roads and the cabin’s remote location, according to the outlet.

The sheriff’s office contacted the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Valley Division Air Operations to aid in rescuing the couple and their pet, according to the CHP division’s Facebook page. (RELATED: Coast Guard Uses Helicopter To Rescue Six Duck Hunters Stuck On Marsh)

CHP dispatched a helicopter that was able to land by the cabin “while very strong winds were blowing,” according to the post. The couple and their dog were flown to a landing zone and transported by Sierra County deputies to a safe location, CHP also said.

In a similar rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard saved two 19-year-olds New Year’s Day via helicopter from Oregon’s Swastika Mounting after spotting an S.O.S signal they wrote. The teens had been reported missing Dec. 29 after going on a hiking and camping trip on the mountain around Christmas Day. They did not sustain any injuries.