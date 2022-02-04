‘Freedom Of Speech Is Being Threatened’: Tulsi Gabbard Defends Joe Rogan Against Critics’ Attempts To ‘Censor’ Him

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called the attempts to censor podcast host Joe Rogan a threat to freedom on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday.

Rogan and Spotify have been under fire for episodes containing what critics call to be “misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccine. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recently called on tech companies to censor Rogan from the platform during a Jan. 25 MSNBC appearance.

Gabbard said freedom of speech, which she called “the fabric of our Constitution,” is under attack by elites that dislike what is being said. She distinguished the right to both speak and express oneself as the difference between “a democracy and a dictatorship.”

“It is yet the latest indicator about the real danger that we’re facing as a society right now in this country is that this fundamental freedom guaranteed to everyone of us as Americans—this freedom of speech is being threatened. People are being intimidated, their financial security is being threatened. They are being censored or being intimidated into censoring themselves.”

“This freedom is the fabric of our Constitution and the fact that this is what we’re facing at the powers that be decide ‘well, if we don’t like the things that you’re saying then we will find a way to silence you and censor you.’ This is something that every single American should be afraid of because we need to have the confidence in America that we can express ourselves, that we have the freedom to speak without the threat of punishment looming over us.”

“That right there is literally the difference between living in a democracy or living in a dictatorship,” she said. (RELATED: Tulsi: Biden Chose ‘Disaster’ Kamala Harris As VP For ‘Color Of Her Skin’)

Host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said he had never witnessed a White House press secretary call for censorship at the podium in reference to Jen Psaki’s Tuesday remarks calling for Big Tech to “call out mis-and disinformation.” He pointed out that Rogan is not a member of the political right, but is criticized for “asking obvious questions.”

“He is somebody who’s curious, he encourages dialogue. Of course, he’s got his own opinions about things but he can’t be put in a box and he cannot be controlled,” Gabbard responded. “Again, he is one example, unfortunately, he’s not the only example. There are many others who have experienced the brunt of this punishment who are either being attempted to be silenced or censored or who have been.”

Gabbard concluded that President Joe Biden’s future Supreme Court nominee must uphold the freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution. Biden vowed to nominate a black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer after his retirement at the end of the Court term.

“This goes to a bigger point, Tucker, that we’re facing right now with the prospect of a Supreme Court vacancy. The qualification of a Supreme Court justice, the foremost and important quality must be someone who is committed to upholding the Constitution. Who is committed to upholding the freedoms we are guaranteed in that Constitution. Freedom of speech, civil liberties and so on. Not being chosen based on their gender, their sex, their race or even their politics.”

“We need to be looking for a Supreme Court justice who is committed and has a track record of upholding our Constitution, that’s it.”