GoFundMe Nukes Canadian Trucker Fundraiser, Refuses To Distribute Donations

Crowdfunding site GoFundMe has taken down a fundraiser started by organizers of a protest against Canadian COVID-19 restrictions and is refusing to distribute donations, the company announced late Friday.

GoFundMe cited “police reports of violence and unlawful activity” as justification for its decision. (RELATED: Who’s The ‘Fringe Minority’? Elon Musk Ridicules Trudeau For Downplaying Trucker Protests)

“Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The decision to terminate the fundraiser follows calls from Ontario Premier Doug Ford for truckers to end their protest in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

“It’s not a protest anymore. It’s become an occupation,” Ford said Friday, according to the Star Tribune. “It’s time for this to come to an end.”

“Given how this situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers — we will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe,” the company added.

The fundraiser had drawn in over $10 million in donations as of the time of its removal, The Globe and Mail reported. GoFundMe said it had distributed $1 million to organizers earlier this week, and will “work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe.”

Donors can also request refunds by Feb. 19, the company said.

GoFundMe did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

