Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Running Over Another Man In Mayo-Related Fight

An Iowa man received a life sentence Monday after he ran over and killed his friend with his truck following a bar fight that started when he put mayonnaise on his friend’s food.

An Iowa man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a friend he repeatedly ran over with a pickup truck after a fight about mayonnaise. https://t.co/FiOj8ioln4 — Mark Lungariello (@MarkLungariello) February 4, 2022

Kristofer Erlbacher received the life sentence for a deadly incident that started Dec. 17, 2020, while he and the victim, Caleb Solberg, were at a bar with a third person. Erlbacher spread mayonnaise on Solberg’s food, prompting Solberg to punch him and the violence to escalate from there, according to the Des Moines Register. (RELATED: Report: Professor Caught Trying To Fish Murdered Lover’s Arms Out Of A River Sentenced, Jailed)

Erlbacher left the bar and drove to a café in in Pisgah, Iowa, with the third person, the Des Moines Register reported. During the drive, Erlbacher twice called Craig Pryor, Solberg’s half-brother, and threatened to shoot Solberg with a shotgun.

Pryor showed up and met with the third person outside of the café that Erlbacher was inside, according to the Des Moines Register. Solberg arrived soon thereafter and, following a conversation with Pryor, began fighting with the third person.

After that fight stopped, Erlbacher left the café, got into his 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck and used it to crash into Pryor’s vehicle while Pryor occupied it, the Des Moines Register reported. He then slammed his truck again into the vehicle when Pryor left the vehicle to survey the damage, according to a criminal complaint.

Erlbacher later crashed his vehicle into Solberg, who did not die in the first collision, according to the Des Moines Register. Erlbacher crashed into Solberg a second time before running over him again. Solberg died of his injuries.

Erlbacher was arrested the same night and charged with first degree murder, according to the Des Moines Register. He was found guilty of the Class A felony in December 2021.