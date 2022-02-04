Jon Stewart Says Musicians Should ‘Engage’ Instead Of Leaving Spotify Because Of Joe Rogan

Jon Stewart doesn’t think people should flee Spotify because of Joe Rogan.

Neil Young and some other smaller musicians decided to yank their music from the streaming platform in protest of Joe Rogan having the audacity to interview people with differing opinions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it’s 2022 and we live in incredibly stupid times, society can’t tolerate differing opinions. However, Stewart had a very refreshing take!

Trying to cancel Joe Rogan because of his opinions is as anti-American as it gets. People who support censorship ARE never the good guys. pic.twitter.com/Dk8y56j7od — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 3, 2022

“Don’t leave. Don’t abandon. Don’t censor. Engage,” Stewart said when reacting to musicians leaving Spotify during a recent episode of his podcast. He further added that Rogan “isn’t an ideologue in any way.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Would you take your music off of Spotify? pic.twitter.com/ltrA81DUee — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) February 3, 2022

Props to Stewart for holding the line and saying what needed to be said. It’s a sad state of affairs that we’re even applauding people standing up for free speech, but welcome to 2022!

Like I said above, we’re living in very stupid times. It’s honestly disappointing and borderline pathetic.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Supports Joe Rogan With Awesome Statement https://t.co/BCAgnCFM20 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2022

More people need to take a stand in support of Rogan because being pro-censor makes you anti-American by default.

Has there ever been a time in history where the side suppressing speech turned out to be the good guys? I think the answer to that is no.

People hate Joe Rogan because he built a massive audience while being authentic, and his critics couldn’t do that in their wildest dreams. It’s not hard to figure out. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 30, 2022

You also know what you can do if you really don’t like what Rogan has to say? Don’t listen. Boom! Problem solved. Can you believe it was that easy? Well, it is.

Props to Stewart and everyone else supporting free speech and differing opinions.