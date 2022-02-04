‘There’s Bodies Everywhere’: Police Release 911 Calls For Car Crash That Killed Nine People

Police released recorded 911 calls Wednesday from the scene of a car crash that killed nine people in Las Vegas, local news outlets reported.

There were over a dozen calls to police shortly after Gary Dean Robinson ran a red light and killed nine people, including himself in Las Vegas, KVVU-TV reported.

“There’s a bad accident…oh my god! We need paramedics…there’s so many people,” one caller said to the emergency line operator, KVVU-TV reported. (RELATED: Man Pleaded Guilty To Speeding Prior To Separate Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Himself)

CHAOS FROM THE SCENE: The 911 calls have been released following a crash that killed 9 people in North Las Vegas. #8NNhttps://t.co/RBtaWFhSuZ — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) February 3, 2022

“I am not involved. I just witnessed it. There’s cars smoking…I’m in Commerce and Cheyenne right in the intersection and they’re across in the Vegas Trade Village in the dirt…you need to be here quick,” another caller said, KVVU-TV reported.

“There’s been a horrible accident,” a third caller said, KVVU-TV reported. “I’m a bystander. There’s bodies everywhere.”

A family of seven driving a Toyota minivan were all among those killed in the crash, KVVU-TV reported.

A local coroner identified Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5, Adrian Zacarias, 10, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13, Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, Gabrial mejia-Barrera, 23, David Mejia-Berrera, 25, and Joze Zacarias-Caldera, 35, among the victims of the accident, KVVU-TV reported.

