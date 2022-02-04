Corporate Media Ignores Johns Hopkins Study Showing Lockdowns Were Futile: REPORT

Mainstream media outlets have not reported on recent Johns Hopkins University research showing that lockdowns and other government mandates only reduced COVID mortality by 0.2%, according to Fox News.

“While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social cost,” the study concluded. “In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

Hopkins: “evidence fails to confirm that lockdowns have a significant effect in reducing COVID-19 mortality. The effect is little to none … However, lockdowns during the initial phase of the pandemic had devastating effects” https://t.co/N2PbeUr3yY Apologies not sufficient. pic.twitter.com/CJ8B0MLjsB — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) January 31, 2022

The researchers included school and business closures, travel bans, mask mandates and other government restrictions in its definition of “lockdowns.”

CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC and CBS all failed to discuss the new study on television, according to Fox News, and the media networks’ websites reportedly yield no results for reporting on this research.

Some local affiliates of networks of NBC, ABC and CBS reported on the Johns Hopkins study, but those stories were not covered by the national media companies, Fox News reported.

On top of the mainstream cable news blackout, no mention of the study appears on the websites of the Associated Press, Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Axios, USA Today or Politico, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Gym Owner Who Defied New Jersey’s COVID-19 Lockdowns Says He’s Running For Congress)

Some of the outlets reportedly ignoring the new research have previously promoted research finding lockdowns and other government interventions to be effective.

