Milwaukee Police Officer Who Was Shot Gets Surprised With Super Bowl Tickets

A Milwaukee police officer who survived a shooting has been surprised with Super Bowl tickets.

According to TMJ4.com, Herbert Davis III, who is a huge fan of the Bengals, was shot three times in late January when responding to a welfare check, but was fortunate enough to survive.

During an interview on WTMJ-AM, he was surprised with tickets from the network and Good Karma Brands to watch his favorite team play the Rams in the Super Bowl.

You can watch the incredible moment unfold below.

Damn, that video hits you hard in the emotions. Watching Davis seemingly fight back being on the verge of tears was awesome.

As a Bengals fan, he’s had a tough existence, and now, he’ll get to be in SoFi stadium when the game is played February 13.

Furthermore, it’s great to see a business that supports law enforcement. Police don’t have an easy job, and the overwhelming majority of them are great people who just want to get home at the end of the day.

Davis was wounded in the line of duty, and I’m sure it’s been a struggle dealing with the traumatic situation. Now, he’s headed to the Super Bowl to watch the Bengals battle Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

It was an awesome moment, and if you disagree, you might want to see if you have a soul or not.