Nick Saban Weighs In On Brian Kelly’s Absurd Dance Videos, Says He Also Likes ‘To Dance’

Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t afraid to cut up a rug.

Debates about coaches dancing with recruits have been blowing up ever since LSU coach Brian Kelly started filming bizarre dance videos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU Football Coach Behaves Like An Idiot In Bizarre Video. Should He Be Fired? https://t.co/UwHudLIakF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

They’re among some of the strangest videos on the internet, and there’s no proof they’re having any impact on recruiting.

While Saban said he hasn’t seen the specific video from Kelly, he admitted he likes to bust a move and said the following, according to AL.com:

I like to dance, too. I like to line dance. Do the ‘Cupid Shuffle’ or whatever they call it and all that stuff. I usually do it in the house, at our recruiting parties on Saturday night. Some of it ends up on YouTube. Everybody’s got their way to do what they do whether it’s recruiting or their program. There’s a lot of ways to skin a cat and it’s not for me to judge.

For the record, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Nick Saban is a fan of dancing. There has been a video out for a long time of him dancing with a recruit’s family.

However, there’s a big difference between the Cupid Shuffle, which is a classic, and the garbage we’ve seen out of Brian Kelly.

They’re not comparable at all.

Furthermore, Nick Saban has seven national title rings. Seven of them! He can do whatever he wants. Those are the rules.

When you win, you can do literally whatever you want. Do you know how many rings Brian Kelly has? Zero.

LSU’s Football Coach Suffers Humiliating Update After Pathetic Stunt https://t.co/xNIMBluV1x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2022

So, he should spend a little more time on chasing national titles and a little less time filming whacked out recruiting videos.