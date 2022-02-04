Reporter Gets Yanked Off Air By Chinese Authorities During Live Broadcast

A Dutch reporter was removed from TV by a Chinese officer during a live broadcast.

During an NOS broadcast, Sjoerd den Daas was speaking when a Chinese security officer or cop came up and yanked him away from the live broadcast to shut it down.

It’s unclear what he was saying, but the tweet from NOS when translated by Twitter reads, “Our correspondent @sjoerddendaas was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal. Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later.”

You can watch the wild situation, which is taking place while the Olympics are happening in China, unfold below.

Onze correspondent @sjoerddendaas werd om 12.00u live in het NOS Journaal door beveiligers voor de camera weggetrokken. Helaas is dit steeds vaker de dagelijkse realiteit voor journalisten in China. Hij is in orde en kon zijn verhaal gelukkig een paar minuten later afmaken pic.twitter.com/GLTZRlZV96 — NOS (@NOS) February 4, 2022

When people want to ignorantly talk about oppression and lack of freedom in America, they should open their eyes to what happens around the globe.

While we’re not perfect as a nation, we’re still the best country on the planet. We’re still allowed to say what we want in this country for the time being.

In China, if you step out of line, even as a foreigner, all hell might break loose. The CCP has no problem at all when it comes to trampling human rights.

Olympic athletes have been told to not criticize China’s horrific record on human rights while competing. How cowardly have people become? If you we can’t tell the truth about China, we shouldn’t even be going! The CCP’s horrific crimes must be exposed. pic.twitter.com/mPy4uKMgGu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2022

The dictatorship does what it wants and anyone who resists it is crushed. The fact that an officer felt comfortable yanking a reporter off live TV should tell you all you need to know.

If they treat foreigners with big platforms like that, what do you think they’re doing to those with no platforms or power?

There needs to be a serious discussion about why the games are even in China. Why are we putting any money in the pockets of the CCP? Why are we promoting China?

Should America boycott the Olympics in China? I spoke with Miracle on Ice hero Jack O’Callahan, and he gave a very interesting answer. pic.twitter.com/QowHfKmUIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 18, 2022

It’s mind-boggling to me, and I doubt this will be the last disturbing incident we see from China while the Olympics are happening.