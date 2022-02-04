Editorial

Reporter Gets Yanked Off Air By Chinese Authorities During Live Broadcast

Chinese Security (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NOS/status/1489578149507698689)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A Dutch reporter was removed from TV by a Chinese officer during a live broadcast.

During an NOS broadcast, Sjoerd den Daas was speaking when a Chinese security officer or cop came up and yanked him away from the live broadcast to shut it down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear what he was saying, but the tweet from NOS when translated by Twitter reads, “Our correspondent @sjoerddendaas was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal. Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later.”

You can watch the wild situation, which is taking place while the Olympics are happening in China, unfold below.

When people want to ignorantly talk about oppression and lack of freedom in America, they should open their eyes to what happens around the globe.

While we’re not perfect as a nation, we’re still the best country on the planet. We’re still allowed to say what we want in this country for the time being.

In China, if you step out of line, even as a foreigner, all hell might break loose. The CCP has no problem at all when it comes to trampling human rights.

The dictatorship does what it wants and anyone who resists it is crushed. The fact that an officer felt comfortable yanking a reporter off live TV should tell you all you need to know.

If they treat foreigners with big platforms like that, what do you think they’re doing to those with no platforms or power?

There needs to be a serious discussion about why the games are even in China. Why are we putting any money in the pockets of the CCP? Why are we promoting China?

It’s mind-boggling to me, and I doubt this will be the last disturbing incident we see from China while the Olympics are happening.