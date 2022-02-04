REPORT: Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin’s Job Security Is ‘In Question’

Auburn is reportedly considering moving off head coach Bryan Harsin.

According to Justin Hokanson, Harsin’s “immediate future” with the program is “in question” after a 6-7 season and losing both coordinators. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Bryan Harsin’s immediate future at Auburn in question – Buckle up. (On3+) STORY: https://t.co/VkXmohVhN2 pic.twitter.com/Rypk1yfLD9 — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) February 4, 2022

If Auburn pulls the trigger on firing Harsin after a single season, you’re going to see chaos unlike anything you’ve seen over the past several years in the program.

I said Auburn made a big mistake when they fired Gus Malzahn. I said it was a foolish and shortsighted decision.

If Harsin gets canned after a single season, I will feel like I was 100% correct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

If you fire the head coach at a major program after a single season, everyone involved with the decision should also have to face the music because they clearly screwed up as well.

Furthermore, giving a coach a single season is just insane. Nick Saban’s first season with Alabama wasn’t spectacular. Yet, he’s still won six rings with the squad in Tuscaloosa. You can’t judge a guy based on 13 games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Harsin (@coachbryanharsin)

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but this is simply crazy that we’re even talking about Auburn getting rid of Harsin after one season.