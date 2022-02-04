REPORT: Tom Brady Is Being Targeted For TV Jobs, Could Earn $25 Million Annually

It sounds like TV networks are scrambling trying to land Tom Brady.

The legendary former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback decided to hang up his cleats for good after 22 incredible seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With a lot of newfound free time on his hands, TV networks are gunning to land the seven-time Super Bowl champion, and he could end up earning an outrageous amount of money talking about the sport that made him famous, according to Front Office Sports.

“Brady would be worth his weight in gold. The opening bid would be $20 million a year — and it could go as high as $25 million. That would be for either games or the studio. There’s no way in hell Brady would make less than Romo,” and unnamed source told FOS.

Is anyone surprised that Brady might get a massive TV deal? It doesn’t surprise me at all. The man is absurdly intelligent and he’s got great charisma.

When it comes to dominating the TV game, having great charisma is the most important thing, and Brady has it in spades.

Add in the fact that he’s the winningest quarterback in NFL history, and there’s no doubt he has all the necessary pieces in order to be incredibly successful.

Now, will he want to take a broadcast job so soon after retiring? I have no idea. Only Brady knows the answer to that question, but he could certainly do it and still have time for his family.

It’s not a huge time commitment when you look at the amount of time and effort he put into being an NFL star.

I hope it happens because it’d be great to see Brady on TV breaking down NFL action.