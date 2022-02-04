Police Department Encourages People To Turn In Their Exes This Valentine’s Day

A Georgia police department is encouraging citizens turn in their ex-lovers this Valentine’s Day, taking a page out of a North Carolina sheriff’s department’s book.

The Rockmart Police Department said Wednesday that while February is the time to celebrate the “love in your life,” residents shouldn’t “forget those ex’s (sic) that did you wrong either!”

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” the department said in a Facebook post, noting they copied it from a North Carolina sheriff’s department from last year.

For those unlucky exes that do get turned in, the department is offering a “set of limited-editing platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy.”

A "special Valentine's dinner" will also be included, according to the department.

“We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!”

And while the department may have used humor to get the ad across, it said it believes “someone reading this is about to call us and give someone up!”

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina offered up the same deal last year, with several praising the “creative marketing.”