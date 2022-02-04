Shaq Hammers Vaccine Mandates, Says People Shouldn’t Be ‘Forced’ To Get The Vaccine

Shaquille O’Neal is not a fan of vaccine mandates.

Debate about vaccine mandates has seemingly consumed America, but you can safely count Shaq in the group of people who don’t think it’s a great idea.

“There’s still some people that don’t wanna take it, and you shouldn’t have to be forced to take something you don’t want,” Shaq said on his podcast, according to Fox News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA legend also said he encourages “everybody to be safe and take care of your family.” You can listen to his comments in the Twitter clip from Clay Travis below.

Shaq comes out against vaccine mandates on his podcast. I have gained so much respect for many different people in public positions who have had the courage to stand up for individual freedoms despite all the pressures against doing so. pic.twitter.com/Uig6Rz7q1D — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 4, 2022

For the record, Shaq isn’t the only celebrity who has voiced opinions against mandates and vaccine passports. Joe Rogan famously said vaccine passports are one step towards tyranny, and others have also spoken up.

So, the former Lakers star is definitely not alone.

Joe Rogan Says Vaccine Passports Will Take America ‘One Step Closer’ To Having A Dictator https://t.co/4OAy40ibbH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2021

At the end of the day, people have to make their own choices. This is America, and you can’t pressure people into doing something they don’t want to do.

In the history of this country, has pressuring people into decisions they’re against ever gone well or been popular? An independent spirit and personal responsibility are literally in the DNA of this country.

“I don’t think there’s a reasonable, scientific, legal or moral grounds to have a mandate of that degree…Science was not the initial factor in creating these mandates.” NBA star Jonathan Isaac speaks out against unvaccinated Americans being fired. pic.twitter.com/udn31Fs3Io — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2021

