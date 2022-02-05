The Australian Border Force (ABF) has issued a public warning after detecting an “alarming increase” in attempts to import banned ‘pinch or constriction’ dog collars into the country. There has been a more an 8x increase in the “pronged” collar detections over the past two years by officers in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

These types of collars are illegal to import into Australia and are considered dangerous due to the possibility of the “spikes” causing injury by bruising or puncturing the pet’s neck.

RSPCA Australia Officer Dr. Di Evans said that these collars are harmful to dogs but unfortunately, while they are illegal to import, their use has not been completely banned in Australia.

“It is worrying to see that these dangerous collars are still being imported for use in our communities,” said Dr Evans. The RSPCA opposes the use of these collars because of the direct suffering and pain they cause to pets. Many dog owners are not aware of this and unethical distributors import these collars in small batches to avoid breaching the Australian import legislation. Upon arrival, the ‘pronged’ collars are reassembled and sold.

ABF Commissioner, Erin Dale, said although the massive spike in detections was pleasing from an operational perspective, the trend was concerning.

“These collars can only be imported into the country if permission has been granted by the Home Affairs Minister or an authorised member of the state,” he said.

“But this is rarely granted due to the high risk of harm they pose to pets”

Distributors who unlawfully import these ‘pronged’ collars are being prosecuted, facing fines of up to AU$200,000.

Hundreds of Australians have signed a petition calling for these collars to be banned in Queensland and other states. There are much more effective and humane collars and training methods for dogs, which is why Tech Tails supports the use of the martingale collar along with reward-based training, where pets are rewarded for performing the ‘good’ behaviours.

A Biosecurity QLD spokesperson said the state was reviewing the Protection and Animal Care Act. In the statement, the department said “all aspects” of Queensland’s animal welfare laws were set to be re-examined later this month. RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beaty said the RSPCA would welcome the prohibition of these collars in the state.