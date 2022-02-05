Bloomberg Issues Apology After Reporting That Russia Invaded Ukraine

Financial news website Bloomberg issued an apology Friday evening after accidentally publishing an article titled “Russia Invades Ukraine.”

“We prepare headlines for many scenarios and the headline “Russia Invades Ukraine” was inadvertently published around 4 p.m. ET today on our website,” the outlet said in a statement.

The pre-written headline, which stayed on the website for around half an hour, has since been removed, The New York Post reported.

The financial outlet announced the start of an investigation into the matter, according to the Friday statement.

So Bloomberg has the headline “Russia Invades Ukraine” ready, just in case. pic.twitter.com/h3zPNhhLwp — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) February 5, 2022

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the news outlet’s error, stressing how dangerous the warmongering rhetoric from the West was. The spokesperson added, however, that he did not believe the headline was intended as “a provocation,” according to Politico.

“This situation makes it clear how dangerous such tensions are, which have been triggered by daily aggressive statements that we keep hearing from Washington, European capitals and London,” Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the NATO leaders Tuesday of planning on embroiling Russia in “some armed conflict and then forcing their allies in Europe to enact those harsh sanctions.” (RELATED: Biden Approves More Troops For Deployment Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions)

Russia has repeatedly denied any intentions of aggression towards its Eastern European neighbor despite having amassed around 130,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, causing fears of invasion.