Covid Enthusiast Harasses Gov Youngkin In Alexandria Grocery Store

A customer confronted Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin at a grocery store in Alexandria, Virginia Thursday for not wearing a mask.

“Governor, where’s your mask?” the woman yelled in the video.

“We’re all making choices today,” Youngkin replied.

My masking feelings aside, I would humbly offer to the Twitter replies calling her a national hero that mistaking a subsection of Northern Virginia’s intense desire for restrictions as universally popular is why there’s an R Gov. https://t.co/P3SbujkzGE — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 4, 2022



Youngkin, an opponent of mask mandates, was sworn in as governor of Virginia on Jan. 15 of this year. During his campaign, Youngkin promised to end mask mandates in schools, a promise he fulfilled on inauguration day, issuing an executive order affirming parents’ rights to make the decision whether to mask their children during the school day. (RELATED: Universal Mask Mandate To Remain In Effect In Northern VA Schools)

“Yeah, look around you, governor,” the woman yelled in the video, “You’re in Alexandria. Read the room buddy.”

Youngkin was at the grocery store to promote his plan to eliminate the 2.5% tax on groceries in Virginia.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz weighed in on the viral confrontation on Twitter, writing that, “Dem Karens want to tell you how to live your life. And they’ll fire you, cancel you, or scream at you if you don’t obey.”

In a statement, Youngkin defended his decision to allow parents to opt out of the mask mandate January, saying, “I have said all along that we are going to stand up for parents. Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask, it’s about empowering parents.” (RELATED: Gov. Youngkin To Join Parents’ Lawsuit Against School Board For Defying Executive Order On Masks)

The Virginia Department of Health has recommended that individuals, “wear a mask in indoor public spaces when community spread is substantial or high.”