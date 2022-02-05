Joe Rogan Address Viral Video Of Him Saying The N-Word

Joe Rogan has broken his silence on a video of him saying the n-word multiple times.

In a compilation video tweeted by @patriottakes, the legendary podcast host said the n-word multiple times, but it’s not clear what the context was for the remarks.

CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word. This is who the right is defending. pic.twitter.com/qqaB12dFYz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 30, 2022

Rogan broke his silence early Saturday morning on the viral clip, and called it the most “shameful” and “regretful” thing he’s ever had to publicly address.

“There’s a video that’s out that’s a compilation of me saying the n-word. It’s a video that’s made of clips taken out of context of me of 12 years of conversations on my podcast, and it’s all smushed together. And, it looks f**king horrible, even to me,” Rogan told his fans in the video.

The comedy and podcasting star said he hasn’t used the word in years, and that he now agrees it shouldn’t be used in any context on his podcast. He further added that he knows he “f**ked up” repeating the word.

I’m not going to defend the use of the n-word, but what I will say is that if you listen to Rogan’s full comments, it’s clear that he was repeating quotes.

The viral video has been deceptively cut to make it look like Joe Rogan was running around dropping racial slurs. Is anyone stupid enough to believe Joe Rogan is racist? I think the answer to that is no.

Now, should he have still said it while repeating quotes or telling stories? I would say no, but there’s clearly no malicious intent. He literally talked about how when he used the word, it was when repeating comedy bits, films or a Netflix executive!

Again, who is stupid enough to believe the version of the viral video where Joe Rogan is running around calling people the n-word?

It’s not good that he said it, but it’s also clear the video has been purposely chopped up to look as bad as possible.

Not smart to use it, but we don’t need to fuel the outrage machine with out of context comments or outright lies.