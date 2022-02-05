‘Sad Day For My Party’: Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Criticizes Censure Of Reps. Cheney, Kinzinger

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan slammed the Republican National Committee (RNC) Friday for censuring Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“The GOP I believe in is the party of freedom and truth,” the governor tweeted on Friday. “It’s a sad day for my party—and the country—when you’re punished just for expressing your beliefs, standing on principle, and refusing to tell blatant lies.”

The RNC unanimously voted Friday to pass a resolution alleging that the participation of Cheney and Kinzinger in the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot constituted “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Going To Let Donald Trump Win’: Adam Kinzinger Says He Won’t Let Trump Continue To ‘Hijack’ His Party)

The committee, as a result, announced cutting short “any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party,” dubbing their actions as “destructive.”

Hogan, who cannot seek re-election at the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial election due to term limits, joined a group of other Republicans who questioned the RNC’s decision.

“The RNC is censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger because they are trying to find out what happened on January 6th – HUH?” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said late Thursday.

Mike DuHaime, a former political director for the RNC, called the committee’s plans to censure the long-time critics of former President Donald Trump “insane” ahead of the Friday vote.

“As the former chairman of the Republican party, I cannot express enough my condemnation of this pathetic act of cowardice taken by its current leadership to censure ⁦@Liz_Cheney⁩ and ⁦@RepKinzinger⁩. You are wrong. I stand with Liz and Adam,” former RNC chairman Micheal Steele tweeted.