DeSantis, Republican Attorney Generals To Launch Probe Into GoFundMe Over Freedom Convoy’s Fundraiser

Top GOP officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and West Virginia and Louisiana attorneys general, vowed to investigate GoFundMe’s decision to refuse distribution of fundraiser donations to “Freedom Convoy 2022.”

“It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing,” DeSantis tweeted Saturday, referring to the crowdfunding website’s initial plans to “send all remaining funds to credible and established charities.”

DeSantis promised to “investigate these deceptive practices,” stating that those who donated to the protests against the Canadian government’s COVID-19 mandate had to receive their money back. (RELATED: Justin Trudeau, Family Moved To Secret Location During Anti-Mandate Protests)

It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing. I will work with @AGAshleyMoody to investigate these deceptive practices — these donors should be given a refund. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 5, 2022

Republican Louisiana and West Virginia attorneys general have also called their constituents who donated to the Freedom Convoy to reach out to them, as the officials investigated the legality of the crowdfunding company’s actions.

“My office will be looking into whether or not #GoFundMe violated our state law. If you are a Louisiana donor to the #FreedomConvoy, please contact my #ConsumerProtection Section!” Jeff Landry, attorney general in Louisiana, said in a Saturday tweet.

“In WV, organizations must not deceive donors and engage in deceptive advertising practices. If you’ve been victimized by a deceptive act or practice, let us know!” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said.

GoFundMe announced Saturday a change of course, vowing to send the entire sum of remaining donations back to the donors “within 7-10 business days,” as opposed to the previous plans to redirect the funds to other charities.