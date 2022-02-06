Texas Man Allegedly Murders Five Family Members, Injures Three

Five people were killed and three were injured in Navarro County, Texas before the assailant ultimately shot himself Saturday night.

Police say after a brief car chase, the suspected gunman, Kevin Milazzo, 41, shot himself before being transported to a hospital where he died, according to a report from WFAA.

Police say they were able to track Milazzo due to his vehicle’s GPS and because the monitoring service shut off the vehicle’s engine.

Milazzo is suspected of having killed his 21-year-old son Joshua Milazzo, and the son of a former girlfriend, 4-year-old Hunter Freeman, as well as his stepfather, 68-year-old William Mimms, and his own mother, 61-year-old Connie Mimms, according to identifications provided by the police. (RELATED: Murder Increased Nationwide By Record Rate In 2020 As Police Employment Fell, FBI Report Shows)

After midnight on Feb. 5, the Corsicana Police received an emergency call from a person reporting that Milazzo had just shot and killed his family.

When police arrived at the house, they found the Mimms fatally shot, along with two living but unidentified gunshot victims, according to the KWTX report.

#UPDATE – Five people are dead, including a child in Corsicana after a suspect identified as Kevin Milazzo, 41, allegedly killed his family. https://t.co/EaYqKA8AeT — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) February 6, 2022

Shortly thereafter, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a second shooting location around the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in the nearby city of Frost, Texas, where Milazzo’s two sons were found fatally shot and a third unidentified person was found wounded.

At this time, no motive has been reported for the killings.