Sullivan Dismisses Concerns Over Joint Statement From China And Russia, Rep. McCaul Disagrees

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dismissed concerns Sunday that a recent joint statement from China and Russia would have any impact on planned economic sanctions against the latter should Putin invade Ukraine.

When asked by “This Week” host Martha Raddatz whether Putin’s recent agreement with China would undermine the U.S. and NATO’s plan to deter Russian aggression with “severe sanctions,” Sullivan replied in the negative.

“Our view is that China is not in a position to compensate Russia for the economic losses that would come from our sanctions. That’s the analysis that we and the Europeans share,” he stated. (RELATED: Bipartisan Bill Would Be The ‘Mother Of All Sanctions’ Against Russia)

“We also believe that when it comes to it, ultimately, if Russia does choose to move forward, not only will it come at a strategic cost to Russia, but if China is seen as having supported it, it will come at some costs to China as well in the eyes of the world, in the eyes of Europe and in the eyes of other countries who are looking on now and sending a clear message that they would prefer to see diplomacy over war here,” he concluded.

China and Russia released a joint statement Friday night, opposing the expansion of NATO and declaring that there were “no limits” to their friendship and cooperation. The agreement also declared that Russia and China were resolved to work together to build a new international order based on their view of human rights and democracy, according to Reuters.

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul disagreed with Sullivan’s assessment when asked about the fallout from this joint agreement later in the program.

“This is why it’s so important because Xi is watching what is happening, our adversaries are watching. If Putin can go into Ukraine with no resistance, certainly, Xi will take Taiwan,” he stated. McCaul also expressed concern over North Korea and Iran. (RELATED: Chinese Ambassador Says War ‘Likely’ With US If Taiwan Continues Toward Independence)

When asked how Russia would respond to sanctions, McCaul disagreed with Sullivan again replying, “Maybe financially they rely more on China. But at the end of the day, what you’re going to see, Martha, is a resistance movement in Ukraine. That’s why we’re sending them sniper rifles, ammunition. Remember, the majority of Ukraine is not pro-Russia anymore. Unlike before Crimea, they don’t like Russia, and there’s a resistance movement there,” McCaul stated, adding that it would be far better to prevent an invasion from happening than wait until after the fact to do something about it.