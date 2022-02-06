Editorial

Multiple People Voice Support For Joe Rogan Amid Efforts To Cancel Him

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Supporters of Joe Rogan are voicing support for him amid a movement to cancel him.

Rogan recently addressed a viral video that showed him saying the n-word on his podcast, and it’s clear to anyone with a functioning brain that he wasn’t being racist. He was repeating quotes or telling stories, and the video was purposely edited to cut out all context. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, people are still attempting to cancel the popular podcast host.

Well, he’s not alone. Multiple people with significant followings, including myself, have voiced support for Rogan and pointed out the insanity of the situation.

Let’s be crystal clear here, folks. If the mob successfully takes down Rogan, nobody is safe. They tried to end him because of his thoughts on COVID-19, and that failed miserably.

So, now people are using an out of context video to try to cancel him. It’s disgusting. I’m not defending saying the n-word.

What I am defending is a podcast host attempting to be funny. As Patrice O’Neal said, you have to defend the attempt.

Furthermore, there was no malicious intent from Rogan. None at all, and again, anyone with a functioning brain knows that’s true. That video was cut to make him look as terrible as possible.

Why was there no context? I think we all know the answer to that question.

 

You either defend the truth and honesty, or you stand with the cowards trying to find any reason possible to ruin Rogan’s life. Choose your side carefully.