Stacey Abrams Poses Maskless In Room Full Of Masked Children

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate is facing backlash after her tweet showing a photo of her sitting maskless amongst a class of masked children went viral Friday.

Abrams visited Glennwood Elementary School as a way to partake in the third annual African-American read in, according to Fox News. Three photos were reportedly taken of Abrams and tweeted by the school’s principal, Dr. Holly Brookins. In a now deleted tweet, Abrams quote tweeted the photo of her and the children from the principal saying that her visit was “spectacular, delightful, and outstanding.”

The incident comes after the Decatur City Commission reinstated its “mandatory mask ordinance” until Feb. 22.

Abrams’ campaign manager issued a statement from the Abrams campaign on Twitter.

“It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack,” the statement reads, “and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health…” (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Continued To Not Wear A Mask Inside The Georgia Capitol As Presiding Officer)

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp responded to Abrams’ defiance of mask mandates saying that she “wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op.”

Former Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue lambasted both Abrams for hypocrisy and Kemp for allowing the mandates to continue.

We all know Stacey Abrams’ hypocrisy knows no bounds. Liberals’ thirst for power during this pandemic has caused enormous damage to our kids, while the elite like Stacey continue living their lives. What is even worse is that this is a classroom in Brian Kemp’s GA, not NY or CA. https://t.co/g0CtYfcaTr — David Perdue (@DavidPerdueGA) February 6, 2022

Kemp signed an executive order prohibiting local municipalities from establishing mask mandates, but has reportedly “deferred the decision to impose school mask mandates to local governments,” according to Breitbart.

National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry also tweeted his criticism by condemning the Democratic Party as “elites” and mask hypocrites.