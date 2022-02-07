Dick Vitale Rips UNC Students For Chanting ‘F**k Coach K’ Before Blowout Loss To Duke

Dick Vitale was not pleased with UNC students over the weekend.

Duke smashed the Tar Heels 87-67 this past Saturday night, and it was Coach K’s final road game against UNC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before the game got started, fans chanted “F**k Coach K,” and Vitale wasn’t happy!

UNCheat fans started it, and boy oh boy did Duke finish it 🔨 pic.twitter.com/GnUvMJuQQV — Duke Digest (@DukeDigest) February 6, 2022

In response to the chant, Vitale tweeted in part, “The profanity at the @UNC_Basketball vs @DukeMBB game was a disgrace / the F_____ Coach K chants were classless . No place for that.”

The profanity at the @UNC_Basketball vs @DukeMBB game was a disgrace / the F_____ Coach K chants were classless . No place for that ; I know UNC is better than that / it was pathetic & as @JFeinsteinBooks said DEAN SMITH would have never tolerated it . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 7, 2022

This is among the weakest tweets that I’ve ever seen in my life. We can’t change curse words at college rivals anymore?

Folks, this is premier college basketball we’re talking about! This is Duke vs. UNC! It doesn’t get much more bitter.

It doesn’t get much more brutal! Fans are going to cut loose, and if a few f-bombs have to fly in the process, so be it.

Now, if you’re going to run around chanting “F**k Coach K,” you damn sure better show up and win because you’re going to look like idiots otherwise.

Unfortunately, not only did UNC not win, they got blown out at home in Coach K’s final home game at the Dean E. Smith Center.

I have no problem with the chants as long as you’re winning, and that simply didn’t happen here.