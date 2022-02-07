House Releases Short-Term Funding Bill With Shutdown Less Than 2 Weeks Away

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro unveiled an initial short-term government funding bill in hopes of averting a shutdown set to take effect on Feb. 18.

The continuing resolution would fund the government through March 11, which congressional leaders hope is enough time for them to compromise on a broader government funding package. If adopted, this bill would be the third short-term extension since the fiscal year ended in October 2021; Congress then passed a last-minute extension through early December, only to extend it once again through mid-February amid partisan disagreements on several measures.

“Our country needs a government funding agreement to create good-paying jobs, grow opportunity for the middle class, and protect our national security,” DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, said in a statement, adding that appropriators were “close” to a compromise but needed more time.

“This Continuing Resolution – the product of bipartisan, bicameral negotiation – extends funding through March 11 to keep government up and running while Congress completes our important work,” DeLauro said. (RELATED: Republican Objections To Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Could Force Weeklong Government Shutdown)

The House could potentially pass the bill Tuesday, sending it to the Senate immediately after. Though 11 days remain before funding runs dry, the House is set to be on recess next week.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.