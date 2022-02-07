Jackson Mahomes Gets Rejected While Appearing To Try To Kiss A Woman In Incredibly Bizarre Viral Video

Jackson Mahomes is making the rounds again on the internet.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was behaving like a moron! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by @sportsvids1, Jackson appeared to try to kiss a woman when she rejected him in savage fashion!

You can watch the hilarious and embarrassing video below.

I don’t know why, but I find this video so damn funny. It’s absolutely hilarious. It’s truly one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time.

That woman wanted no part of Jackson Mahomes touching her. Look at how fast she pulled herself back! She showed the same quickness you expect to see out of Patrick Mahomes when it comes to eluding defenses!

I truly do not understand how Jackson Mahomes continues to end up in the news. It makes no sense at all. At some point, his brother has to sit him down and explain to him that these distractions are absurd.

If you’re the family member of a superstar athlete, you should do your best to remain in the background. If you find yourself in the headlines just as often as your superstar quarterback brother, you’re doing it wrong.

Having said that, watching Jackson Mahomes make a fool out of himself is grade-A content.