Kacey Musgraves Rocks Strapless Purple Mini And Matching Thigh-High Suede Boots

Kacey Musgraves hands down won the day when she stepped out rocking a strapless mini dress and high heel boots combination during her “Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour.”

The 33-year-old singer looked truly fantastic in a strapless purple mini dress as she rocked out on stage while on tour Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

She completed the great look with loose hair and thigh-high suede purple high stiletto boots.

To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement.

The “Follow Your Arrow” hitmaker often wows when she steps out at various events on the red carpet and more.

